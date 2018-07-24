TAT proposes new agency for tourist safety

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Tuesday he would make the proposal to the national tourism policy board at its August 2 meeting.

He suggested it be named the Safety and Security Tourism Thailand Office and be in charge of raising standards to match the best international standards.

Yuthasak wants the agency to have authority over other government entities such as the Harbour Department and Tourist Police Bureau.

He planned to ask the policy board to consider ways to prevent more tragic incidents and how to accelerate compensation payments after mishaps.