The Prachuap Khiri Khan Harbour Office announced on Thursday that the Royal Passenger Line would suspend the service from September 20 to October 31 and would resume the service on November 1.

However, Orasa Avudhkhom, director of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Office of TAT, said that the low season should not be a reason for suspending services. She said boat services should only be suspended if the sea was too rough or weather conditions were hazardous.

She said the suspension of services could affect tourism in Hua Hin.

The ferry route concessionaire should have used marketing campaigns during the low season to attract business, instead of suspending the services, she said.