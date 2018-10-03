Tambon engineer with ‘integrity’ gunned down in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Police said Anusak Saknarong, 50, was shot seven times and killed in front of his small garden house in Moo 18 village in Tambon Klong Noi in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Pak Panang district.

His relatives told police that Anusak drove from his home in another tambon to check on his garden in the evening. He entered his garden house to change clothes first, and was gunned down when he emerged.

Anusak was the chief public works engineering officer of Tambon Klong Noi and in charge of inspecting and approving construction projects for the tambon administration. Police suspect that the killing was motivated by his conflicts with certain local politicians due to Anusak’s outspokenness and integrity.