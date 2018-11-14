Swedish People Put Some Seriously Weird S**t On Their Pizza

OK, here we go.After one person on Reddit braved public opinion and stuck his neck out to support Pot Noodle sandwiches , they’re all crawling out of the woodwork now.

If you hated that, the chances are that you’ll really hate this.

Apparently, in Sweden, putting banana on pizza is quite a common thing.



Banana Pizza. Credit: Tumblr

Yes, that’s right. Banana, as in the fruit. On a pizza. No thanks.

Anyway, it doesn’t end there. Some of the pizzas have banana, mushrooms, peanuts, and curry powder on them. That’s a hell of a lot of things that just sound as if they shouldn’t be on a pizza together.

I mean, a lot of people aren’t even happy about having pineapple on a pizza – although Drake said it was OK, and that has to count for something, right?

So, in case you are wondering, this pizza abomination is called Pizza Afrikana and can be bought at several restaurants in Sweden.

This is apparently a thing because the first folk who opened pizza parlours in Sweden – as well as not necessarily having any Italian heritage whatsoever – just stuck any old thing that anyone wanted on top of a pizza.



Who knows what is on this? Credit: Flickr

That’s not how things are supposed to work, guys. You put the stuff on the menu and then people choose what you’ve got. Any other way of doing things creates a chaotic world in which people eat Nutella with a boiled egg and Pot Noodles with a piece of Easter egg.

Is that the kind of world that you’d want to live in? Of course it’s not. It’s barbaric.

Anyway, the pizzerias in Sweden serve all kinds of baffling shite.

There is ‘Pizza Fruit’ from Gothenburg’s Mini Mac pizza restaurant, that has fruit cocktail – you know the stuff you get out of a can – and chocolate.

There is Pizza a la Duck, which – you’ve guessed it – has a load of duck on it. Now that just might work…

It also has mushrooms, blackcurrants, and honey on it.

What is wrong with these people?

The long and short of it is, Swedish people don’t know how to pizza properly, and therefore can’t be trusted with it.

I’m not suggesting that they can’t go ahead and put whatever they want on their food, no matter how objectively disgusting it is, I’m merely suggesting that they should maybe have a longer think about where or not they should do.