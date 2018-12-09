Suvarnabhumi free parking from 7 to 11 December 2018

The Suvarnabhumi airport is offering passengers free parking starting from the 7th to the 11th of December this year.

The airport intends for customers to use the Long Term Parking area in Zone C to park their cars for the long holiday that is taking place for the Thai Constitution Day on the 10th of December which is a Monday.

There will also be free shuttle buses for passengers parking their car from the Long Term Parking area to the main airport building. The free parking spaces will be available in Zone C only. Where there are 718 car spaces that will all become free to park in on the given dates. The free parking space begins at 8 am on the 7th to 5 pm on the 11th of December 2018.

The free shuttle bus service will be available from Zone C of the Long Term Parking area to the main airport building at the departure zone on the 4th floor in front of door no.5, then the shuttle bus will come down to deliver the second group of passengers at the incoming zone on the 2nd floor in front of door no.5. After delivering all passengers the shuttle bus will deliver the return group of customers the Zone C parking area. The shuttle bus will be available 24/7 where a new shuttle bus will come to pick up and drop off passengers every 15 minutes.

The normal shuttle bus route will also be running as usual. This is the route that picks up passengers from the Bus Terminal and Zone C parking area to deliver at the main airport building on floor one in front of door no.3 and no.8 then to floor 2 in front of door no.5. The normal route will also be free for all passengers traveling to and from Suvarnabhumi airport.

Further inquiries can call the AOT Contact Center at 1722 (Operating hours 24/7).