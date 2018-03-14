Suspended after accused of abusing 14-year-old girl

The Buri Ram Educational Office has issued a work suspension order for a 57-year-old school teacher who allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl for two years.

The suspension was in line with disciplinary probe, which may result to the teacher’s dismissal from civil service without his pension, said Buri Ram Primary Educational Service Area Office 3 director Suchit Chomphuwong on Wednesday. Suchit said the Prathom 2 teacher, whose name was withheld pending investigation, could appeal against the suspension order within 30 days. The teacher was arrested on February 12 at a resort where he was found partially naked with the Mathayom 3 schoolgirl, following a complaint by the girl’s parent about sexual abuse. He was initially charged for abducting a minor under 15 from her parents or guardian and committing indecent acts with a minor.

He was released on bail after being judged unlikely to flee or tamper with evidence. Police said they planned to conclude the case for submission to prosecutors by the end of the month. They are also waiting for the results of the girl’s medical examination to determine whether to file a rape charge.