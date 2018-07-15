Suspects in illegal gambling sites put good education to bad use: Official

Among the suspects is an engineering graduate who had completed his university programme with first –class honours.

“Their operations are well advanced,” the Technology Crime Suppression Division’s deputy director Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakparn said on Sunday.

He said these websites were large and their operations well-organised.

“Apparently, the suspects involved have used their knowledge in a wrong way,” he said.

According to Sirachate, the sites are based in Sa Kaew, Chiang Rai, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

In all, 65 suspects have been detained and 36 bank accounts frozen in connection with the illegal websites.

Surachate said police were now planning to strike more than 400 additional illegal websites.