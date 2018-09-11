Suspected drug mule killed in shootout with police in Chiang Rai

Acting on a tip-off, a team of narcotics suppression police were patrolling the Muang district’s borderline in Ban Bor Thong village in Tambon Tha Sood at 10pm when they spotted about 20 men walking from the border forest near a reservoir.

Police said the group of men opened fire when they saw police, leading to a 15-minute shootout before the men fled back into the forest.

After the gunfight, a man’s body was found with a pistol in his hand. Police also found 24 bags of methamphetamine. The exact quantity of the seized drug was yet to be checked.