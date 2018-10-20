Couple who survived Phuket boat disaster get married

Phuket Boat Disaster: A CHINESE couple got married after surviving a boating accident that killed dozens of Chinese tourists in the resort island of Phu­ket, Thai­land, in July, Nanyang Siang Pau reported.

Zhang Haofeng and Meng Ying tied the knot in a ceremony in Xinyang city, Henan province, last Sunday.

They were on holiday in Phuket on July 5 when the boat they were on sank.

Zhang managed to save Meng Ying, an old couple and a crew member.

After being swept away by strong currents, Zhang was saved some 15 hours later by a rescue team.

After receiving treatment, the couple returned to Henan province on July 7.