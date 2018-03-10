Surcharge frozen during May-August

The energy regulatory commission (ERC) has decided to freeze the FT surcharge for the months of May until August despite the continuing increase of all fuel prices.

Viraphol Jirapraditkul, spokesman of the ERC, said Friday (March 9) that although the average cost of electricity generation has increased by 3.77 satang per unit due to the continuing increase of all fuel prices, especially natural gas, the commission agreed to freeze the FT surcharge so as to spare the operating costs of businesses from being affected from the increasing fuel prices.

He said that accumulated reserves since the middle of last year amounting to 11 billion baht would be used to support the decision to freeze the FT surcharge which would bring the average charge of electricity for all consumers at 3.69 baht per unit, excluding VAT.

Mr Viraphol assured that the 11 billion baht reserves would be sufficient to freeze the FT surcharge until the end of this year.pbs