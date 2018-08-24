Suphan Buri man shoots estranged wife in murder-suicide

The bodies of Sawat Thapjaiharn, 42, and his wife, Kannikar Hongwiangchan, 32, were found near their motorcycles in front of a rock-grinding mill in Tambon Nong Ong, Uthong district, where they both worked.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head. Kannikar was still wearing her crash helmet.

Relatives told police they were married five years ago but recently quarrelled and Kannikar had moved back to her parents’ home.

Police said Sawat appealed for reconciliation but was rebuffed and was apparently waiting for her at their workplace on Thursday.

They found a suicide note in which Sawat apologised to his mother and told her to sell off his cows to pay his debts.