A villager, Panom Khunpromrat, 41, told police that he was going up the hill, in Ban Khao Yai village in Tambon Khao Phra, to collect wild bamboo shoots when he found the bones.

The skull, neck vertebrae and limb bones, among others, were scattered around the area, and a medicine bag was found nearby, police said.

The bones were sent to a local hospital for disaster-victim verification processing.