Suphan Buri “drug-crazed” man found dead

A Suphan Buri man reportedly addicted to methamphetamine and subject to crazy behaviour was found dead in his house in the early hours of Monday, police said. His throat had been slit.

Police said the body of Narongrit Lakphet, 30, was found inside thee kitchen of his house in Moo 8 village in Tambon Ban Don of Uthong distirct at 2am.

His trachea had been sliced through and a five-inch fruit knife was found in his right hand.

His father, Thawee Lakphet, 64, told police that Narongrit often became drug-crazed and damaged things in the house when he was high.

He said he woke up at 2am and saw the kitchen door was open so he went to check and found the body.