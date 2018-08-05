This uniquely contemporary style pool villa was erected in the sought after Siam Royal View Village neighborhood located in East Pattaya. Built upon a rare spot of land, this wonderful villa is just 10 minutes drive to both the relaxing beach of Jomtien and the more lively Pattaya City center. The neighborhood makes up one of the nicest villages in the whole of Pattaya, attracting some of Pattaya’s most influential people.
This pool villa was constructed using the finest materials and exceeds the highest engineering standards to provide the utmost in structural integrity. High quality PVC windows and doors with tinted double glazing dress the villa.
The fair sized swimming pool is surrounded by mature landscaped gardens, terraces both covered and uncovered, and a pagoda for al fresco dining.
This wonderful home has been finished using high quality imported furnishing that complement the overall style and feel of the property.
- Address: Siam Royal View, Soi Khao Talo, Pattaya
- City: Pattaya
- State/county: Chonburi
- Zip/Postal Code: 20260
- Neighborhood: Siam Royal View Village
- Country: Thailand
- Property ID: TEECI73181
- Price: 19,750,000
- Property Size: 367.5 m²
- Land Area: 754 m²
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Garage: 1
- Property Type: Family Home, Residential
- Property Status: For Sale