This uniquely contemporary style pool villa was erected in the sought after Siam Royal View Village neighborhood located in East Pattaya. Built upon a rare spot of land, this wonderful villa is just 10 minutes drive to both the relaxing beach of Jomtien and the more lively Pattaya City center. The neighborhood makes up one of the nicest villages in the whole of Pattaya, attracting some of Pattaya’s most influential people.

This pool villa was constructed using the finest materials and exceeds the highest engineering standards to provide the utmost in structural integrity. High quality PVC windows and doors with tinted double glazing dress the villa.

The fair sized swimming pool is surrounded by mature landscaped gardens, terraces both covered and uncovered, and a pagoda for al fresco dining.

This wonderful home has been finished using high quality imported furnishing that complement the overall style and feel of the property.

Address: Siam Royal View, Soi Khao Talo, Pattaya

City: Pattaya

State/county: Chonburi

Zip/Postal Code: 20260

Neighborhood: Siam Royal View Village

Country: Thailand

Property ID: TEECI73181

Price: 19,750,000

Property Size: 367.5 m²

Land Area: 754 m²

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 1

Property Type: Family Home, Residential

Property Status: For Sale