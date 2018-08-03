Sunset Boulevard Residence is a condominium project, developed by Matrix, located at Soi Mu Ban Majestic Residence, Na Kluea, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150.

This spacious 54 Sqm 1 bedroom unit is located on the 2nd floor, looking out over the swimming pool.

It is currently available in foreign name at the great price of only 2,999,000 THB

Matrix is also the developer behind Amazon Residence, The Orient Resort and Spa and The Sky Jomtien. Construction of Sunset Boulevard Residence was completed in 2012. Condominium comprises of 2 buildings, having 8 floors and includes 126 units.

Facilities at Sunset Boulevard Residence include elevator, parking, 24-hours security, cctv, swimming pool, gym, garden / bbq, playground / kid’s area, shop on premise, restaurant on premise, wi-fi.

Numerous shops are situated within reach:

Food Mart Supermarket is 2.2 km away (approximately 6 minutes by car)

Bali Hai Plaza – 2.4 km (19 minutes by car)

Tops Daily – 2.5 km (7 minutes by car)

Pattaya Shoe Department Store – 2.5 km (9 minutes by car)

Bun Uea Shopping Plaza – 2.6 km (15 minutes by car)

Also a Family Mart convenience store, located just 4 minutes walk away, will satisfy residents’s needs for everyday items shopping.

The closest schools in proximity to Sunset Boulevard Residence include:

International The Art Of Fighting Center, located within 5.3 km away (approximately 19 minutes by car)

Montes Sory Children Center – 7.6 km (25 minutes by car)

Bang Lamung Vocational College Wat Pho Samphan (Pattaya Ci… – 7.6 km (25 minutes by car)

Pattaya Redemptorist School For The Blind – 8 km (26 minutes by car)

Wat Na Chom Thian School – 9.5 km (22 minutes by car)

The location, where the condo is situated, offers a good choice of restaurants. Some of them are listed below:

Kanom Jeen Pa Noy – 1 km (4 minutes by car)

McDonald’s – 1.2 km (4 minutes by car)

Ran Somtum Mae Pranee – 1.5 km (5 minutes by car)

Subway – 2.7 km (15 minutes by car)

Pizza Italian – 2.7 km (8 minutes by car)

Pattaya Memorial Hospital is the nearest hospital, which is located 4.2 km from the condominium. It will take about 15 minutes by car to go there.