Sunbeam snake catches a rat next to train station in Bangkok

A sunbeam snake with beautiful iridescent scales was seen coiled up on the street after catching a rat.

The serpent had a firm hold of its prey on the pavement outside the Makkasan Train Station in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 28 at 9am.

However, rescuers prized away the serpent from its lunch and picked up the non-venomous reptile. It was placed in bushes around a mile away.

Volunteer paramedic Maha Katnok said: ”People called for help after the saw the snake outside a restaurant. It’s an unusual snake which had come from nearby forest. We caught it and took it away.”

Have you captured something unusual on your phone? Or do you know of something unusual in Thailand Submit your videos and story to PattayaOne for it to be featured online.