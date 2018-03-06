Summer is approaching Thailand with temperatures expected to soar

Thailand is about to deal with high temperatures of 40-43 degrees Celsius in the upcoming weeks as summer approaches.

The Meteorology Department said that Thailand will officially enter the summer season soon, but we’ll be dealing with the heat even before that. There will be thunderstorms from tomorrow through Saturday.

From tomorrow, Bangkok will have a 40-60 percent chance of rain while the temperature will be between 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the north is expected to have hailstorms this week as well.

Source: coocnuts