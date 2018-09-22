Suicide suspected as man falls to his death from Bangkok condo room

Polawat Poongkumarn, 55, lived alone in his room at the Grand View House 2 Condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 19 in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.

Rojana Thongamphai, the man’s maid, said she entered Polawat’s room, as she normally did, to wake him up for breakfast but the room was empty.

When she saw the window in the room was open, she asked security officers to check. His body was found on the ground below the window.

Rojana said Polawat could not walk much because he suffered from muscle weakness. She said he had been to several hospitals but they had failed to diagnose the problem and he often complained complained about the symptoms.

Police did not find any sign of foul play and no suicide note was found.