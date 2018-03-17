Student’s insane screaming on pirate ship ride goes viral

The pirate ship rides at fairgrounds can be scary… but surely not this scary.

Nursing student Katherine Reyes, 23, was riding the ‘’anchors away’’ attraction with a friend in Iloilo City, Philippines, on January 6.

But just a few seconds in she began screaming with terror and crying as her friend desperately tried to comfort her until the ride stopped.

Footage of her amusing and just slightly over-the-top reaction to the ride went viral, being viewed tens of millions of time.

Katherine said: ‘’I was really scared. My heart was beating and I could only think to scream for the ride to stop.

‘’My advice is don’t go on the ride if you’re scared of heights or being fired up into the air. I felt much safer on the ground and could’t wait to get off.’’