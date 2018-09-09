Shameless Woman: A young British couple were left horrified after they caught a woman having a poo on their driveway – in broad daylight.

The woman was caught on CCTV walking towards the pair’s garden before they were left gagging when they discovered the human faeces.

Students Hannah Lawton, 21, and Harris, 20, noticed the woman walking onto their driveway, early on Sunday morning, just before they discovered she’d relieved herself in the garden of their Cheltenham home.

The video shows the woman, who’s dressed in torn black jeans, black pumps and a khaki jacket, walking around the couple’s car and eventually into their garden.

They decided to investigate, and once they opened the door, made the disgusting discovery.

Hannah said: “When me and my boyfriend got up we looked at the CCTV footage and thought, who is this woman and what is she doing?

“The woman took a look at the front door as if she was looking to get into the back garden, then she went around the back for a couple of minutes.

“We went outside to see what she may have been up to and when we opened the door the smell hit us.”

She added: “I mean the flies that were on it, there were loads of them.

“The other thing is that the size of it, it was huge.

“They must have been keeping that in for days.”

The couple were astonished by the woman’s actions – she had even brought toilet paper with her.

Hannah added: “It is so gross. I had to supervise my boyfriend getting rid of it and he put it in the composter but you could hear him gagging.

“But there was no way that I could bring myself to do it and we did not have any other way of disposing of it either.”

As Hannah and her boyfriend were concerned about the woman going on their property, they informed the police.

Hannah commented: “I did not know whether to laugh, cry or be angry.

“The neighbours were walking past and I didn’t want them to think it was us.

“The police have been called and the officer said that they had never heard of this sort of thing happening before and it was a first for them.