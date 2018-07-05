Strong sales expected as auto show gets under way

The show, held in Challenger Hall 2 at Impact Muangthong Thani, is considered an extension of the Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the world’s largest custom car shows. Top exhibits from the Tokyo event are brought over to the Bangkok event, along with local custom cars, tuning parts and other accessories.

A larger field of automobile companies is also taking part in this year’s event, which has over 150 booths and lasts until July 8, said organiser Wiluck Lohthong, president of Cournot and Nash Co Ltd, part of Siam Sport Group.

“In order to fully respond to the consumers this year, the format of the BIAS has been expanded, and now covers sales of new cars and motorcycles, with a larger number of companies taking part including automobile, motorcycle, custom car, accessories and tuning parts,” he said. “There are more than 150 booths this year, with a large number of highlight exhibits from this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon being closely shown to visitors.”

Major auto brands like Toyota, Honda and Isuzu have set up booths at the show and are offering attractive sales promotions. Honda, in particular, is highlighting its minor-change HR-V that comes with Modulo accessories. Other auto companies present are Mazda, Nissan, Suzuki, BMW and MINI (Millennium Group), Kia and Mercedes-Benz (Metro Auto Haus) – all offering aggressive sales campaigns to woo customers.

Motorcycles brands include Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Benelli, Suzuki, and MF Motorrad.

However, for a great many of the visitors, the highlight of the show isn’t the range of new cars, but the customised models on display. Famous tuning houses from Japan and around the world, including Thailand, are taking part, such as Oak Club, Liberty Walk, PP Superwheels, Forever Shop, ECU Shop, Monza Shop, BRC Clutch, BRD, PPK Racing, Aek Garage, WORK, Cusco and HC Group. Many accessories manufacturers from China, Japan and elsewhere are also taking part with attractive sales promotions.

“With the large variety of events taking place, whether it’s the imported custom cars from Japan or the special sales promotions offered by various auto and motorcycle companies, including accessories and tuning companies, plus the entertainment, the BIAS 2018 is the place to be,” Wiluck said.

“We give customers not only a great experience but also the best deals as we are, in fact, the largest custom car and accessories show in Asean.”

Meanwhile, organisers of the FAST Auto Show Thailand 2018, which was held from June 27 to July 1 at BITEC, said more than Bt3.1 billion was spent at the show, up 10 per cent from last year.

Organiser Pattanadesh Asasappakij said 2,356 orders were placed for new vehicles and 1,472 orders for used cars.

“Attendance grew by 40 per cent, resulting in 35 per cent growth for new car sales and 40 per cent per cent for used cars,” he said.