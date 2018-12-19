Streamer iflix launches new free service for mobile

Streamer iflix: The major movie streaming service iflix has launched a new free service, iflix Mobile Web.

The operator said in a press statement that the new service enables users to now play without the hassle of downloading and signing up on the site.

The iflix Mobile Web is also said to load faster and take up only 140kb of space to run on a phone.

All iflixFREE movies and television shows, along with many of iflix’s most popular features, are available on iflix Mobile Web without having to sign up.

Any users also have an option to create an account, upgrade to iflixVIP and receive a 30-day VIP free trial.

“There’s now more than one billion people accessing the Internet in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Artima Suraphongchai, country manager for iflix Thailand. “We’re talking about more than 46 per cent of the total online users in the world..”

Now available to over one billion consumers throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as a market leader in video streaming.