Storm damages houses and shops in Krabi

Storm damages houses: Heavy rains and strong winds hit Lam Thap district. Many locals have reported that their houses were damaged, with roofs ripped off and trees falling.

Fifty-one-year-old Sopapohn Chormanee, the owner of a fertiliser shop, said on Monday: “Heavy rains and strong winds started on Saturday in the daytime. The winds spun in a circle and hit my shop. The wind took the roof away. It took only one minute to completely destroy my shop.”

“The cost of the damage is about Bt800,000. Other houses nearby have also been damaged. Luckily there were no injuries,” the store owner added.