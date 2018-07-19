The impacts from the storm were felt in various provinces even before the storm moved from Vietnam to Thailand last night.

In Pattaya, red flags went up to caution small boats against venturing into the sea.

The Phuket Marine Office also issued a warning about rough sea conditions and emphasised that captains and boat owners who failed to properly address weather risks would face punishment.

On July 5 two boats headed out to the sea despite a warning and sank, causing 47 deaths in Phuket.

The Meteorological Depart-ment yesterday warned that Son-Tinh would cause heavy downpours in many provinces, including Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.

These downpours could cause flash floods and related risks.

“The storm’s impacts will last till July 20,” it added.

In Mae Hong Son province, flash floods hit the Thampla-Phasua Waterfall National Park and nearby areas early yesterday.

The raging floods were so ferocious that several devices of the national park’s office were swept away. The park wall also was damaged.

“In our neighbourhoods, three people were trapped by flash floods. We had to help them,” the chief of the national park, Weerachai Mongkhonphan, said.

In the Nakhon Thai district of Phitsanulok province, flooding damaged maize farms and paddy fields.

The Nakhon Thai disaster prevention and mitigation office is inspecting the damage so as to provide assistance where necessary. In Phuket province, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos asked the Royal Thai Navy’s SEALs to help 60 tourists stranded on Koh Racha Yai amid strong winds and waves.

The SEALs responded and safely brought the 60 tourists to Phuket’s deep sea port.