Stay safe, drink coffee before driving, says Nescafe in New Year campaign

Nescafe has joined with the Highway Police Division in a New Year holiday campaign that they say will encourage people to drive home safely.

The “Drink Nescafe before Driving” campaign will see the company hand out their ready-do-drink Nescafe Espresso Roast to over 100,000 drivers before they begin the journey home during December 29 to 31.

They will target five Highway Police Public Service Centres – Wang Manao, Wang Noi, Tubkwang and Prasatthat – which cover outbound routes from Bangkok to four regions nationwide, and Seeda, which covers outbound routes from Bangkok to all other regions.