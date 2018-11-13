Stan Lee’s Daughter J.C. Lee Issues Statement About His Death

The day that millions of Marvel fans have been dreading is now here: Stan Lee has died. The news is currently still ripping through Marvel’s worldwide legion of fans and admirers (at the current time of writing this), and the impact of such a monumental loss will still have to be measured weeks, months, and years from now.
While reactions to Stan Lee’s death are still pouring in from fans, colleagues, and celebrities, there is one voice in the crowd who rings out louder and more crucial than the rest: Stan Lee’s daughter, J.C. (Joan Celia Lee).
Here’s what J.C. Lee had to say to TMZ about her father’s passing: “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”
“There really isn’t much drama,” Lee said. “As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life. I’m pretty darn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us….”
We’d like to send out our condolences to Stan Lee’s family, friends, and the all of the Marvel fans out there who are now mourning his passing. As his daughter said above, he truly was “the greatest.”