Officers have set up official warning signs around 50 rai of national reserve forest at Klong Bang Chela – Klong Tajeen in Rassada.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had given approval for the Phuket provincial government to use the land for sea gypsies who have nowhere to live. No members of the community have yet taken up the offer.

But 34 other encroachments on the land have been reported. Dwellings have been found but there were no documents indicating land possession.