Speedboat goes up in flames in Phang Nga Bay

One injury was reported.

Speedboat goes up in flames: Takua Thung police in Phang Nga were notified at 10.30am of the incident on Ao Man in Takua Thung.

The speedboat captain told police that they had been travelling with 20 Middle Eastern tourists, originally departing from Laem Sai Pier in Phuket’s Ban Pa Khlok on their way to Ao Man.

While tourists were enjoying time on the beach, there was an explosion from the speedboat and it erupted into fire and burnt ferociously until it was a black, smoking wreck on the shoreline.