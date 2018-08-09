Akkawit Pali-ubon, 29, was arrested at his rented house on Charansanitwong Soi 44 in Bangkok Noi district at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

He was accused of robbing Phudis Lakboon, 17, son of Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Phanurat Lakboon on the night of July 30 while Phudis and a friend were walking on Phaholyothin Soi 6. The suspect allegedly fled on his motorcycle with Bt1,000 in cash.

Police said Akkawit was arrested under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on August 5.