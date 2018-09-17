Muang Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krophetch told a press conference on Sunday.

The bag-snatching incident took place at around 6.30pm on September 11 at the mouth of Soi Kor Phai 9/1 in the southern Pattaya area, Apichai said. The victim, Boonreun Urairam, from Buri Ram province told police that a man riding a black motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her purse and fled. She said tahe purse had Bt8,000 cash, her ATM card and other personal documents.

Police investigation identified the suspect as Weerapan Khampipan, 35. He was arrested in Soi Yai Lao and the snatched purse, along with the victim’s personal documents including ID card, ATM card and driver’s licence, were recovered.

He has confessed to the crime, saying he thought the victim was a Chinese tourist and said he had spent all the stolen cash, police said.

Police said the suspect also tested positive for substance abuse and hence also faces the charge of drug-taking in addition to the charge of robbery.