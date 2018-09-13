The arrest was made at 12.10am by troops, customs officials and police at the Hin Fon checkpoint on Asia Highway No 12 in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

The smuggling suspect was identified as Sakda Sarimook, 43. He was caught driving a six-wheel truck with the Porsche on board. The authorities checked and found that the Porsche was using plates from another vehicle.

Sakda said he was hired to transport the car from a garage in Mae Sot to a client in Tak’s Muang district.

Authorities said the used car had been shipped from Japan to Myanmar before being smuggled over the border.

The arrest comes after customs officials recently seized over 1,000 used cars parked at a pier in Mae Sot longer than the legal limit, on suspicion that they would be later smuggled into Thailand.