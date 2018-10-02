SLAIN MILLIONAIRE SCOT ALAN HOGG AND WIFE TO BE CREMATED

SLAIN MILLIONAIRE: The private service was planned after relatives — including daughter Robyn, 31 — decided not to return the bodies of Edinburgh-born Alan, 64, and Nort, 61, to the UK

A joint funeral is to be held at their local Buddhist site in the next few days.

The private service was planned after relatives — including daughter Robyn, 31 — decided not to return the bodies of Edinburgh-born Alan, 64, and Nort, 61, to the UK.

Meanwhile, the first court appearance of the trio accused of their killing was delayed yesterday following a plea by cops for more time to get evidence.

Officials said Nort’s brother Warut Satchakit, 63, Phia Kamsai, 63, and Kittipong Kamwan, 24, had given different versions of what had happened at the couple’s mansion in Phrae.

We told how police believe Satchakit recruited the others then battered Nort to death with a hammer before Alan was blasted in the head over a cash dispute following a yacht sale.

Ex-pats often put assets in the names of locals due to laws over foreign ownership.

Cop chief Colonel Manas Kerdsukho said: “The deceased had a lot of money.

“Some of his assets are still in the suspect’s name.”