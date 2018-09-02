Skull-crusher murder suspect extradited from Cambodia

Assaya Chaipha and his younger brother, Anuwat Chaipha, were handed over to Thai police at the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district at 11pm.

The two brothers were taken to the 12th Border Patrol Police Division in Sa Kaew and then transported by helicopter to Bangkok at midnight.

Cambodian authorities arrested them in that country’s Kampong Speu province on Friday.

Anuwat was charged with aiding his brother to flee to Cambodia, while Assaya is the suspect in the brutal killing of 39-year-old businesswoman Thitima Tangwibulphanit, who owned real estate, transport firms and three petrol stations.

Thitima was found murdered in a hotel in Bangkok’s Lad Prao district on July 30. She was found beside her bed in a hotel room where she was believed to have stayed for a month with Assaya, who was her aide.

Her skull had been crushed, and a bloodstained baseball bat was found nearby. Video from hotel security cameras showed that Thitima and Assaya returned to the hotel at 10.41pm on July 26 but Assaya left the room alone at 1.55am on July 27.