Sixty killed by dengue virus nationwide this year: Public Health Ministry

Some 58,000 people in total have fallen ill because of the dengue virus since the beginning of the year, with 60 of them having died as a result.

Opas said the infection rate was 0.14 per 100,000 of the population, which was higher than what is deemed to be the acceptable ratio of 0.11 to 0.12 per 100,000.

Half of the dengue patients this year were adults, compared to just 10 per cent in previous years, he added