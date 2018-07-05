Sing Buri woman uses visit to mother in Chai Nat to hang herself

Police said Thanawan Poommee, 37, had used a shelf in her mother’s grocery store in Chai Nat’s Muang district at 4.30 to hang herself.

She was found in a sitting position and there was no trace of a fight.

The mother, Phayao Poommee, 63, who lives at the store, said she discovered the body when she opened up the shop for business,

Phayao said Thanawan came to visit her on Wednesday from Sing Buri, where she lived with her new husband. Phayao said Thanawan told her that she would like to spend a couple of nights with her son from a previous marriage who lives with his grandmother.

Phayao added that her daughter had complained of financial problems.