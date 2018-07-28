Sing Buri police hail major drug busts

A major drug-trafficking ring’s members have been arrested in Sing Buri on Wednesday along with 11,600,000 methamphetamine pills and some 700kg of crystal meth or “ice”, deputy national police chief Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan told a press conference on Friday.

Following a tipoff by undercover police on Tuesday about a large shipment of drugs coming from the north to central Thailand, Nan resident Charan Kamnont, 43, and his wife Srikham Pinta, 38, along with another man Chan Sawatdee, 47, were arrested by Muang Sing Buri police as the couple were driving in a drug-laden 10-wheel truck, led by a pickup truck driven by Chan.

Police initially charged the three suspects for having drugs with intent to sell.

In a separate drug bust, police on Thursday afternoon confiscated 600,000 meth pills in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district, said Pol Captain Pisit Inthep from the Mae Fah Luang Police Station.

A tipoff about the drug transport by motorcycle in Tambon Terd Thai prompted police to patrol the Ban Phayarai-Ban Pang Mahan road until they spotted the suspects who travelled on three motorcycles – two motorbikes of which were carrying three sacks of narcotics.

As police approached them, the lead motorcyclist escaped while the two drug-carrying motorcyclists sped towards the roadside, crashed, fell off their vehicles and fled on foot into a forest.

The police were gathering evidence to make further arrests, he added.