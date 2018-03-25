Siamese twins born in Cambodia stun doctors

These two siamese twins stunned doctors after being born with the same body – and two heads.

The mother Ket May, 35, had been expecting a large baby when she went into labour on March 3 in Siem Reap province, Cambodia.

The infant emerged feet first causing doctors to perform a caesarian section. But they were stunned when they freed the baby saw two tiny heads joined together on the same female body.

Distressed mother Ket is still recovering from the difficult birth with the baby’s father Kam Sary, 40, at her bedside at the Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospital.

She said: ”I have mixed emotions. I love my daughter but I’m heartbroken that it was not a normal, healthy birth.”

A hospital spokesman said: ”The baby has a very weak heartbeat. The mother is also exhausted from the birth. She is also shocked. Doctors have not allowed the baby to be taken home and we have her at the hospital.