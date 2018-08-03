A large amount of shredded Thai banknotes with denominations of Bt20, Bt50 and Bt500 was found beside a road in Ban Khok Moo 5 of Tambon Nong Samet in Trat’s Muang district on Friday.
Pol Captain Somphok Srichuchit contacted Muang Trat district chief Weera Reukwanichakul and Trat disaster prevention and mitigation official Pairat Soisaeng to help inspect the cut-up banknotes.
They were taken to the Trat Finance Office to determine if they were authentic or fake.
Residents had complained about someone disposing of toilet-cleaning liquids and they found both chemicals and the shredded banknotes, the authorities said.