Shocked Tourists: Holidaymakers in Spain were stunned to see a boat carrying a large group of migrants suddenly land on a busy tourist beach near a luxuryhotel, CEN reports.

The video footage – which was recorded by an onlooker – shows tourists watching open-mouthed as the boatful of refugees arrives at Barossa Beach in the municipality of Chiclana, which is in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz.

The inflatable boat was reportedly transporting dozens of refugees to Europe.

In the video, the refugees can be seen running off the boat and away from the sea, with some running up along a nearby cliff face.

According to local media, the majority of the group were minors, and around a dozen of them were also atteneded to at a nearby hotel.

Witness also told local media outlets that the Spanish Civil Guard had arrested two people, not long after the boat had landed on the busy tourist beach.



City council officials have said that the Spanish Civil Guard have also insitgated an operation to find the rest of the immigrants.

Local Spanish media report that 500 migrants have landed on the Andalusian coast on 18 different boats since Friday.

Last month, other Spanish beachgoers saw similar scenes when a boat landed on another Spanish beach, reportedly carrying around 50 migrants from Africa.

The moment was also filmed by onlookers, showing people jumping from the boat as it neared the beach before running onto the sand.

One clip also showed crowds of people surrounding a female migrant, who appeared to be injured, while tourists and holidaymakers looked on in surprise as people started to gather on the beach.

Lorenzo Amor, the president of Spain’s National Federation of Self-Employed Workers who was on the beach at the time, tweeted: “Arrival of a new patera on the coast of Cadiz.

“Right now at Zahora beach next to the Trafalgar lighthouse.

“The people inside the boat asking sunbathers who are on the beach for food.”

The International Organisation for Migration has that the number of migrants and refugees reaching Spain through the western-Mediterranean route could soon top last year’s figure – with 20,992 recorded between January and July this year, compared to 22,108 for the whole of 2017.



While Fernando Grande Marlaska, Spain’s Interior Minister, has said that the situation is under control, he is calling on a ‘European solution’ for a European problem.