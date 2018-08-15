Sex-taped bank official asks police to find those behind broadcast

Sex-taped bank official: The bank employee, 34, whose name has been withheld, on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Muang Phetchabun police station, requesting an investigation to bring those behind the sex clips to justice.

The bank official said he had used the services of the short-time motel four times starting last year, with his latest visit on August 10.

But on the following day, he found that clips of the amorous couple were posted by a Twitter user and forwarded to several Twitter groups.

The clips had been edited to blur his and his girlfriend’s faces, he said, but personal belongings such as a watch, rings, shoes, clothes, and underwear, clearly revealed their identities.

He said he had asked those who posted the clips to stop and remove them but they threatened to post more.

He said he checked with the hotel but the management denied responsibility.

His girlfriend had become depressed after learning they had been secretly taped, he added.

Pol Colonel Srithanon Ruanmool, commander of the Muang police station, said the force took about 30 minutes to interrogate the bank employees.

Srithanon said police were continuing to gather information and seeking a search warrant against the hotel.