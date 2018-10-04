The grandmother woke up at 5am to find the body of the girl hanging from a beam of the storage room of their house in Moo 2 village in Tambon Khilek, Muang district.

A doctor determined the girl, a seventh grader at a local school, had died about six hours earlier.

Her mobile phone contained a voice clip in which she was heard sobbing and saying she was sorry that she could not live with her parents like other children, as they had divorced.

The paternal grandmother said the girl was normally a lively child but had seemed depressed a few days ago.

She said the girl complained after school on Tuesday that she did not want to attend classes the next day as they had school tests, saying she wanted to go to hospital instead.

The girl had also complained that her friends did not like her. Her grandmother added that the girl had earlier hugged her and apologised.

She said her granddaughter had watched Facebook clips of people committing suicide by hanging, which may have prompted her to imitate the behaviour.