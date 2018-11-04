Police finally act after serial wife-beater attacks toddler

Wife-Beater Attacks Toddler: A Cambodian woman who repeatedly reported her Thai husband for spousal abuse turned him in again after he attacked their 3-month-old son.

Kimhong Mao, 37, told officers that she was holding her toddler when her husband of about a year, identified only as Golf, 32, hit them and refused to let her leave their apartment on Soi Khao Talo 8. Finally, she said, Golf left the room and she escaped.

The woman said she had reported Golf several times to police, as he has been doing drugs and beating her since she was pregnant. But police did nothing after he promised not to hit her again.

This time, officers were dispatched to bring him in and Kimhong and her child were placed temporarily the Anti-Human Traffic and Child Abuse Center for protection.