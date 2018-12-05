Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo

Facebook user “Lebsuay Phuket” has posted two videos with a message reading, “Please share this to warn other women.

“This has been happening since five month ago. He comes out about 3am, sometimes 5am, to do masturbation. Sometimes he speaks with himself. He is targeting rooms which have only women as tenants. Sometimes he turns to the camera.

“I have installed CCTV cameras because I am afraid of him. He is now still here, but sometimes changes his target to other buildings.

“We have already reported this to the Phuket City Police.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.