Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo

By P1 News editor -
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo

Serial Masturbator: A man has been caught on camera while masturbating in front of his room at a condominium in Phuket Town.

 

 

Photos Credit: Newshawk Phuket

Facebook user “Lebsuay Phuket” has posted two videos with a message reading, “Please share this to warn other women.

“I have installed CCTV cameras because I am afraid of him. He is now still here, but sometimes changes his target to other buildings.

“We have already reported this to the Phuket City Police.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR