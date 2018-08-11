SENT TO HELL Three paedos who raped and murdered boy, 10, are shot dead and hung from cranes in chilling public executions in Yemen

Harrowing pictures show locals gathered in Sana'a, Yemen, to witness the gory spectacle

By P1 News editor -
0
341
Three paedos

THREE paedos who raped and murdered a young boy are shot dead and hung from cranes in a chilling public execution.

Gruesome pictures show crowds gathering at a public square in Sana’a, Yemen, as the men are shot dead.

Locals gather as three persons convicted of raping and murdering a ten-year old boy are hanged
Locals gather as three persons convicted of raping and murdering a ten-year old boy are hung from cranes

The three thugs have been convicted of raping and killing ten-year-old Mosad Saleh al-Mothana.

Yemeni officers forced the men, dressed in blue overalls, to lie face down on a mat.

A policeman shot each man in turn, through the back with five bullets aiming for the heart.

Their bloodied corpses were strung up from a crane for all to see.

The three convicts were hung from cranes in front of a huge crowd
The three convicts were hung from cranes in front of a huge crowd
Yemeni policemen forced the men to bow down in front of the mat they will be slaughtered on
Yemeni policemen forced the men to bow down in front of the mat they will be slaughtered on
The convict looks up as police officers force him to kneel on the ground, to meet his fate
The convict looks up as police officers force him to kneel on the ground, to meet his fate
Each thug was forced to lay face down on a mat, before they were shot to death
Each thug was forced to lay face down on a mat, before they were shot to death
A doctor looks over the body of one thug, in an apparent bid to ensure he is dead
A doctor looks over the body of one thug, in an apparent bid to ensure he is dead
Yemeni police string their lifeless bodies onto rope, so they can be publicly shamed
Yemeni police string their lifeless bodies onto rope, so they can be publicly shamed
The dead corpses of the convicts are raised at a public Yemeni square, after they were shot in the chest
The dead corpses of the convicts are raised at a public Yemeni square, after they were shot in the chest
Officers appear to celebrate as the dead convicts hang from a crane
Officers appear to celebrate as the dead convicts hang from a crane

The convicted paedo is forced to lie face-down on the ground in front of a crowd

It comes after the public hanging of Hussein al-Saket, 22, who was convicted of abducting, raping and murdering a four-year-old girl.

Saket was brought to Tahrir Square in Sanaa – which the Shiite Huthi rebels have controlled since 2014 – before being forced to lie face-down on the ground.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR