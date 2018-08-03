Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, held a press conference in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district to announced the results of the operation at 1.30am on Friday.

He said tourist police and other agencies searched 75 locations around the country throughout Thursday and made the arrests.

Ten foreigners were found to have overstayed their visas, including two Vietnamese, two Myanmar, two Britons, one Nigerian, one Lao, one Indian and one Malaysian.

Surachet said 42 foreigners were arrested for having sneaked into the kingdom, including 12 Laos, 10 Indians, nine Myanmar, five Cambodians, two Vietnamese, two French, one Chinese and one Nigerian.

He said nine other foreigners were arrested on other charges. They are three Indians, two Myanmar, two Laos, one Kazakhstani and one Vietnamese.