Temperatures in Loei were recorded at 19.6°C in Phu Kradueng district, 15.5°C at the Phu Kradueng National Park and 15°C at the Phu Rua National Park.

Officials said a lot of tourists visited the Phu Bor Bid National Park early in the morning to see the mist.

The hill is about 600 metres above sea level and 3km from central Loei, so the spot is popular with tourists at sunrise and sunset, said Sawang Apai, an official at the park.

Sawang said the park has built a platform to offer a 360-degree view.