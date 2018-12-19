Welcome to Sea Breeze bar in Soi Buakhao

This is a family bar where you can get a seat at the roadside and watch the world go by. which is always fun in pattaya.

From 4pm till 10pm its happy hour. All small bottled beer just 50 BHT. Yes thats 50 BHt for all small bottles.

The bar is owned by Nan who always welcomes new and regular guest.

Great spot for peple watching, freindly staff and Large Leo ฿70

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sea Breeze offers reasonable prices and good service. I would say that the large bottled beer is probably the cheapest around.

It is situated alongside Soi Buakhao Market so you can let the ladies go shopping whilst you sit in the bar with a cold beer and play pool.

To find the bar. head down Soi Buakhao to where the market is 3 times a week. on the left you will see a Family Mart, and across is the bar.