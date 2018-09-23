Scuba divers stunned when they see real-life mermaid

A group of scuba divers were amazed when they saw a real-life MERMAID swim by them underwater.

Diver Jason Ramirez was with pals exploring a ship wreck when he looked up and saw the unusual sight.

Amarie Tolentino was swimming in her favourite half woman half fish costume in Batangas, the Philippines, on September 1.

The filmer said: ”That’s what I love about scuab diving. You never know what creatures you might encounter.”

Amarie said that she loves mermaids and often wears the costume to act out the fantasy before free diving to the depths of the ocean.

She said: ”It’s a great feeling but I wouldn’t recommend trying it unless you are a confident swimmer or have had scuba diving lessons.”

Batangas is a popular scuba diving spot in the Philippines, a country that is made up more than 7,000 different islands.