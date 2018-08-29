Police in Bueng Kan were called to a rural home early Tuesday morning where a 34-year-old man had been found hanged by the neck, perhaps for as long as eight hours.
Thirapol Chaibutr is believed to have taken his own life at his sister’s residence in Tambon Pa Faek, Porncharoen district.
His father, Paibul Chaibutr, 67, said his daughter had asked Thirapol to house-sit while she was travelling.
Paibul said his son had earlier attempted to commit suicide after he scolded him for staying home and not helping on the family’s rubber plantation.