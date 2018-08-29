Thirapol Chaibutr is believed to have taken his own life at his sister’s residence in Tambon Pa Faek, Porncharoen district.

His father, Paibul Chaibutr, 67, said his daughter had asked Thirapol to house-sit while she was travelling.

Paibul said his son had earlier attempted to commit suicide after he scolded him for staying home and not helping on the family’s rubber plantation.