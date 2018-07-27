His office spoke to the boys’ schools while they were still trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave about tutoring so they could catch up with their peers.

Kittichai said the novices would be provided with maths, science, English, Thai and social studies lessons plus homework when not practising dhamma at Wat Phra That Doi Wao.

After the novices leave the monkshood on August 4, the tutoring would continue to ensure they did not fall behind. For the first period when they return to school, they would also study during the weekends, Kittichai said.

Coach Ekkapol Chantawong, now a monk with the monastic name “Wisarntho” (the wise and brave one) derived from his role in helping the boys survive, will complete the three-month “pansa” rain retreat.